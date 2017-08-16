UPS helps college students move in to UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville's campus is buzzing again as the fall semester draws near.

It was move in day Wednesday, and students had some helping hands welcoming them.

More than 20 UPS employees were there to assist the kids and parents unload. They also offered snacks and drinks.

"They were very helpful," UofL student Kayla Miller said. "I don't have a lot of muscle so they helped me move all the heavy stuff that I apparently needed."

Students at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany move in Thursday.

