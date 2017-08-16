Louisville cigar shop offering free eclipse glasses with specialty cigar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some people in WAVE Country are having a hard time finding eclipse glasses.

That's good news for a local business owner who planned ahead and not only stocked up glasses, but also another item for the big event.

Leaf and Cedar, a cigar shop located on Smyrna Parkway in Louisville, is offering a free pair of viewing glasses when customers buy a their specialty Eclipse cigar.

Miller is also inviting customers to hang out and watch the eclipse at the store.

"The neat thing about the Eclipse cigar is the Eclipse is just a size, the cigar has been around forever," owner Rick Miller said. "And I was trying to find a great cigar that people could smoke while they're watching the eclipse, and I came across the Eclipse cigar."

The Eclipse cigar is described on Ashton's website as a spicy dark wrapper with smooth Dominican filler.

