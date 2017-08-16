JCPS students greeted by Snapchat, flags, officers and more on first day

More than 100,000 students returned to JCPS schools on Wednesday. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - More than 100,000 kids made their way to 155 schools in Jefferson County on Wednesday for the first day of the new school year.

The district kicked off back-to-school festivities with a visit from Interim Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, who visited eight schools and welcomed students back with a handshake and well wishes for the school year.

“My first one, but my twenty-first one in JCPS, so that's really exciting for me,” Dr. Pollio said.

At Price Elementary, a group of volunteers from Kingdom Fellowship Church welcomed students back with a red carpet entrance and cheers of encouragement.

“We love it," Pastor Timothy Findley said. "It's something that we think really sends this kids in with a positive attitude."

The district also welcomed students back on social media offering custom Snapchat filters for use at each high school.

The Marion C Moore Mustangs are one of the largest and most diverse schools in the district. Students there were welcomed back with flags representing their backgrounds.

“The flags out here represent all of the different nationalities of our students' host nations that they come from," Principal Rob Fulk said. "As of this morning they're current."

Moore is kicking off the school year with a new schedule, a new engineering program, a culinary arts program and a whole lot of mustang pride.

“Ok, so this is the school in the district you want to attend," Fulk boasted. "I make no bones about it. We are the largest school by enrollment; we have the largest staff; we are one of the most diverse we offer a student here a home.

Louisville Metro Police also helped welcome students back to school at Portland Elementary.

As of 6:38 p.m., all buses were clear and finished their routes.

