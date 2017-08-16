JCPS official resigns

Karen Branham worked for JCPS for five years. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools official has resigned.

The school district confirmed Karen Branham, the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, submitted her resignation letter Monday.

Branham worked for JCPS for five years.

It is not clear why she resigned.

