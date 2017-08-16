Athletes who you may not know played multiple sports

(RNN) - Most people never get to play professional sports, so when you have somebody who excels in more than one, it’s a pretty big deal.
Among the bigger names are all-time greats like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders, athletes who played at the highest level of multiple sports.
Very few athletes have pulled that off - some famous, some not so well-known.
The list includes Hall of Famers and gold medalists in sports from football and basketball to lacrosse and track.
Bo Jackson
Jackson won the Heisman Trophy playing college football at Auburn, and made all-star teams in the NFL and MLB.
Deion Sanders
Sanders is an NFL Hall of Famer who also played nine seasons in MLB. Sanders played in the 1996 Super Bowl and the 1992 World Series.
Jim Brown
Brown is in the Hall of Fames for both the NFL and lacrosse.
Jim Thorpe
Thorpe won two Olympic gold medals in track and played professional football and baseball in the early 1900s.
Herschel Walker
Walker won the Heisman Trophy for Georgia, played in the NFL and was a bobsled pusher in the Olympics and an MMA fighter.
Danny Ainge
Ainge was an NBA all-star and two-time champion. He also played MLB for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Wilt Chamberlain
Chamberlain is an NBA Hall of Famer who played professional volleyball and excelled in track and field.
Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Zaharias was a pro golfer, All-American basketball player and two-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field. She is considered the greatest female athlete of all time.
John Elway
Elway is an NFL Hall of Famer who was drafted by the New York Yankees. He played for New York's minor league team.
Bob Hayes
Hayes is an NFL Hall of Famer who won two Olympic gold medals in track.
Tom Glavine
Glavine is an MLB Hall of Famer who was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL.
Dave Winfield
Winfield is an MLB Hall of Famer who was drafted by four professional teams in three sports.
Manny Pacquiao
Pacquiao is an eight-division boxing champion, but also played professional basketball in the Philippines.
