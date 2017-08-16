Police search for 3rd suspect in robbery, kidnapping

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Two people face robbery and kidnapping charges after a string of crimes over the weekend in Jeffersonville.

A third suspect is still on the run as of Wednesday night.

It all started in Jeffersonville just after 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 800 block of Larkspur Lane.

Police say there was a small gathering at an apartment when three people - two men and one woman - robbed them at gunpoint.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The suspects took phones and wallets.

They then kidnapped a 43-year-old woman from Jeffersonville and fled the apartment.

The victim says the three suspects dropped her off on the side of Middle Road, in an industrial area. She was able to flag down a car and is expected to be okay.

About 15 minutes later, a man reported three people carjacked him at gunpoint on nearby Port Road. He said he saw a car driving without headlights on, and when he flagged the driver they attacked him.

The man described his attackers to police, and they determined it was the same three people who had just robbed the apartment and kidnapped the woman.

The suspects fled in the victim's truck, as well as the car they were seen driving when they left the apartment.

Indiana State Police spotted the car in Clarksville, again driving without headlights, and tried to pull them over. They fled and the trooper pursued them into New Albany, where the driver crashed.

The two male suspects got out of the car and ran, getting away. The woman was not in the car, but some of the victim's belongings were found.

Later Saturday morning, officers spotted the stolen truck parked on Market Street in New Albany.

Police determined two of the suspects lived a couple blocks away from where the truck was parked. A SWAT team from the New Albany Police Department was called in to execute a search warrant at their residence Saturday night.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ GRAPHIC: Police perform invasive roadside strip search

+ Dequante Hobbs' accused killer was on home incarceration at time of arrest

+ Drug use leads to changes in KY prisons

The suspects were not home, but police pulled them over a few miles away. They arrested Taylor Torstrick and Chance Miles.

The pair face multiple felony charges including robbery, kidnapping, auto theft, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Detective Todd Hollis of the Jeffersonville Police Department asks anyone who may know the identity of the third suspect accused of the same robbery and carjacking, to call them.

Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 812-218-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.