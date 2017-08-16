National Health Care for the Homeless Day celebrated

The celebration happened at Family Health Centers' Phoenix Health Care for the Homeless location on E Muhammad Ali Blvd. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First responders were celebrated Wednesday for the help they provide homeless organizations in Louisville.

Aug. 21 is National Health Care for the Homeless Day.

Louisville Metro Police, the Louisville Division of Fire and Louisville Metro EMS are all community partners to Family Health Centers' Phoenix Health Care for the Homeless location on E Muhammad Ali Blvd.

>> Bookmark This: Your Eclipse Survival Guide

The organization provides health care services to thousands of homeless people every year.

"They're increasingly ensuring the security and safety of staff, patients, and are a part of a coalition of people working together to serve Louisville's homeless," City Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said of Louisville's first responders. "Real heroes!"

Family Health Centers is one of the largest safety-net care providers in the state.

They serve more than 40,000 people every year through their seven Louisville locations.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.