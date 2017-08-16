Cops " Paws" for a Cause to stuff shelves with pet food

The Paducah Police Department and Petsmart are looking for donations to help stuff animal shelter shelves with pet food.

National Pet Adoption Weekend is Saturday, Sept. 16. During that weekend, Paducah police officers will be accepting donations.

Donations can be brought into PetSmart at 2929 James Sanders Blvd., between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations can be accepted during normal business hours anytime prior to the event at the McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs' Office or the Paducah Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.