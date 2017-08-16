Dequante Hobbs' family: Four young cousins murdered in one year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - She should have been taking her son to school, but instead Dequante Hobb's mother, Micheshia Norment picked up the phone.

"Mixed emotions, really," Norment said. "Happy tears. Sad tears."

On the other end of the line, it was police telling her they had made an arrest in her little boy's death.

"My heart just dropped and then I glanced at my son's picture and he's smiling."

Wyatt Williams, 23, has been accused by police as the gunman who ended Dequante's life.

According to the police report, Williams was playing a game of dice, got into an argument and started shooting. One of the bullets went through a window and killed Hobbs.

But this pain is all too familiar to this family.

"We're going through this to lose our loved ones," Jackie Partee said. "These are our babies."

She was talking about her grandchildren, Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon. The teen brothers were brutally murdered exactly one year before Dequante's death. She also spoke of her nephew, 14-year-old Troyvonte Hurt, or Fat Daddy, who was shot and killed almost one year ago.

All four children were cousins.

"I don't care what color you are, black, white, whatever," Partee said. "Children are children."

"My son's supposed to be on that school bus, not laying in some dirt, in gravel or in a casket," Hobbs' mother added.

There have been arrests in all four of the children's murder cases now.

Dequante's mother is far from healing, but news of the arrest got her to let in a little bit of light.

"At first it was kind of cloudy outside but as soon as they said that the sun just beamed out of nowhere," she said.

