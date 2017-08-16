Councilman Dan Johnson denied federal medical leave

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Embattled Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson has been denied federal medical leave. He will still take time off and be paid, however.

Johnson announced plans last week to take a 90 day leave, citing neck pain.

That announcement came on the same day fellow council members formed a committee to begin the process of removing Johnson, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

Johnson's attorney told WAVE 3 News he doesn't quality for FMLA because he's an elected official.

The council does not have a sick leave policy. That means Johnson will collect his full pay while nursing his neck injury.

