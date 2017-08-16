LEADING OFF: Indians try to finish up 10-0 at Target Field

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Twins pitcher Dietrich Enns is pulled in the ninth inning after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Indians won 8-1.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates his solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon with Austin Jackson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Thursday:

___

SWEPT UP

The Cleveland Indians try to finish a season sweep at Target Field when play a day-night doubleheader against the Twins. The AL Central leaders are 8-0 at Minnesota this year - but just 1-5 vs. the Twins at home. The teams were rained out Wednesday, forcing the split twinbill. Cleveland has won five in a row overall.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (11-5, 3.83 ERA) faces Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6.02) in the opener. In the nightcap, Cleveland is calling up lefty Ryan Merritt (0-0, 3.60) to oppose Aaron Slegers in his major league debut.

STARTING OUT

Rookie right-hander Reynaldo Lopez aims for his first victory with the White Sox when he starts at Dodger Stadium. Lopez was 5-3 with Washington last year, then was traded to Chicago in a package for outfielder Adam Eaton. The hard-throwing 23-year-old got a no-decision last week in his first start for the White Sox, going six good innings against Kansas City.

TRY AGAIN

Jameson Taillon (7-5) gets the start as Pittsburgh begins a four-game series against St. Louis at PNC Park in a matchup of playoff contenders. He is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three career starts vs. the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright starts for St. Louis.

CHECK HIM

Nationals manager Dusty Baker says the team is evaluating righty reliever Ryan Madson's finger injury, which originally was believed to be a blister. Madson last pitched Saturday for the NL East leaders.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.