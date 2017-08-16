FOP files lawsuit against LMPD, chief

The officers, LMPD, Chief Steve Conrad and the city of Louisville are all named in the civil lawsuit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The union representing Louisville Metro Police Officers filed a lawsuit Wednesday in regards to the investigation into the Explorer Program.

WAVE 3 News is working to get a copy of it. We have learned the lawsuit was filed by the River City FOP and names Metro Government.

FOP President David Mutchler says it is about protecting the rights of his members, and both sides have agreed to put interviews about the investigation on hold for now.

The city is investigating claims of alleged sexual abuse in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.

Two former officers, Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, face criminal charges.

Wood is charged with sex abuse. Betts faces sodomy charges.

The officers, LMPD, Chief Steve Conrad and the city of Louisville are all named in the civil lawsuit.

