Misuse of eclipse glasses can cause serious injury

In Louisville, on August 21, the eclipse will peak at 2:27 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many people are planning to use specialized glasses to watch the solar eclipse on Monday.

But, it's important to make sure those glasses are used properly to avoid serious injury.

Looking directly at the sun even for a few seconds can cause permanent eye damage and possible blindness.

WAVE 3 News talked to the Medical Director a Norton Hospital Emergency Room, who said there must be adult supervision when children are using the eclipse glasses.

"If they're not used properly, if they are able to see around them, if they're not covering their eyes that too can lead to damage so we have to be very careful that they're using properly," Dr. Robert Couch said.

Without the glasses, think of the danger of looking at the sun like this - instead of getting a sun burn on your skin, you're doing the same thing to the retina of your eye.

