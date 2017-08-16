Paducah, KY petition wants Confederate monuments removed, school's name changed

In the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, an online petition has gained a lot of attention around Paducah, Kentucky.

A group wants a number of Confederate monuments around the city removed.

The memorials in question are:

A memorial highway monument, named for confederate president Jefferson Davis.

A marker is for the first Confederate volunteer from Paducah at the corner of Broadway and 8th.

The Confederate monument at the Oak Grove Cematary built in 1907.

The Tilghman statue from Fountain Square.

Several people had opinions about the petition and monuments like these. One said he signed the petition another called the entire thing "stupid" and another said media are making things worse.

The petition also calls for Tilghman High School to change it's name, but some say, not so fast.

"Paducah Tilghman high school was not named after general Lloyd Tilghman."

Art Davis has been principal of Paducah Tilghman High School for 14 years and he said the school has no ties to the Confederacy.

"Its named after Augustus Murray, M-u-r-r-a-y, Tilghman," Davis said. "The wife of General Tilghman long after his death."

He said the school has nothing to do with General Tilghman.

"It was his children who were two wealthy businessmen in Paducah who decided they wanted a memorial for their mother."

The petition has already reached 1,000 signatures and once it has enough signatures it will be sent to the Mayor of Paducah and the City Commissioners of Paducah.

A statement from the Paducah Board of Commissioners was sent out following the events in Charlottsville.

You can read the statement below.

