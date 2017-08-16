City taking proposals for Jefferson Square Park makeover

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson Square Park in Downtown Louisville is getting a makeover.

The city has issued a request for proposals for a redesign of the park at 6th and Jefferson, across from Metro Hall.

Right now it's a green space with a few picnic tables.

There are also two memorials honoring fallen police officers and firefighters; those will stay.

Proposals are due by September 15th.

The city hopes to have a final design selected by January.

