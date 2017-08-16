One murder suspect takes plea deal as trial for others nears

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A suspect charged in a deadly shooting in Elizabethtown accepted a plea deal.

The News Enterprise reports Victoria Lambert, 20, pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit murder and first-degree robbery in the 2016 death of Windell Jones.

As part of the deal Lambert will get a 10 year sentence.

She has agreed to testify against two other suspects, Tyheim Taylor and Braylord Buckler, in their upcoming trial.

Taliyah Woods, 21, admitted to shooting Jones at his townhouse on Westport Road in January 2016, while robbing him of cash and marijuana.

She is expected to receive a life sentence.

Woods also agreed to testify against Taylor and Buckler if the state took the death penalty off the table in her case.

Another suspect, Monti Lopez-Olivera, accepted a plea deal for 20 years. She also agreed to testify.

Taylor and Buckler are set to face trial Oct. 16. They were both 17 years old at the time of the shooting but are being charged as adults.

