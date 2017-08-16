Reds executive Gene Bennett dies at age 89

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) - Gene Bennett, who was with the Cincinnati Reds organization for more than 60 years as a scout and executive, died Wednesday. He was 89.

Bennett began scouting with the Reds in 1958 and became scouting supervisor in 1975. His signings included Don Gullett, Barry Larkin and Paul O'Neill.

Bennett received many scouting honors, including election to the Middle Atlantic Major League Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame. He also received the Legends In Scouting Award from the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation. He was a senior special assistant to the Reds' general managers from October 1992 until he retired in January 2011.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

