Players Club rezoning meeting will continue for 3rd night

Another night of emotional testimony on the future of a former golf course in Henderson.

A lot of people live in the Wolf Hills Neighborhood and don't want the nearby land to be rezoned.

Residents are teed-off about the future of the course, mostly because of the unknown of what could be built on the 160 acres of land behind their houses.

Land owner Mike Chambers, President of Corman-McQueen, hopes to sell or lease 74 acres of the former 18-hole Player's Club to a 9-hole course, but appraisers have said 9-hole courses aren't as viable.

So, if that doesn't happen, Chambers' representatives said he wants to turn all of the land into a sod farm, but neighbors are questioning whether that's his ultimate intention for the land.

During Tuesday's meeting, Chambers' representatives admitted they didn't know what a sod farm was.

That vagueness, neighbors say, is what concerns them most.

Neighbors say even if a sod farm is an option for the land, it's not a good one.

The meeting will continue for the third day in a row Thursday at 6 p.m.

The planning commission is set to make a decision on whether to approve Chambers' rezoning requests after hearing testimony from both sides.

