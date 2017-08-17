Bavarian black swan finds companion through lonely hearts ad

BERLIN (AP) - A black swan in Bavaria is no longer alone after finding a mate thanks to a lonely hearts ad.
The German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the female swan had been living on her own on a lake near Castle Rosenau since her partner died last year - believed killed by a fox. Concerned by the bird's solitude, Bavarian officials published a lonely hearts ad and got lucky: a swan breeder from nearby Ingolstadt offered a match.
Christoph Schaeftlein of Rosenau Castle told dpa the birds' first days together had been "harmonious."
The new swan is only 1 year old, so its gender couldn't yet be determined. Schaeftlein, however, said the widowed swan didn't seem to care, adding "both swans are happily swimming on the lake."
