Are you for real? Police check out man looking for dentures

BERLIN (AP) - A wary woman in southern Germany alerted police after a man buzzed on the door and asked for permission to search her balcony for his false teeth.
Police in Rheinfelden near the Swiss border reported Thursday that an interrogation of the 56-year-old man soon showed that his unusual request was sincere. He said he had visited a friend living a few floors above the woman and lost his dentures while sitting on the friend's balcony.
Police say the man's dentures had fallen off the balcony and he was simply trying to track down his much-needed teeth.
The man's name was not given in line with German privacy laws. Police wrote they don't know if he ever found his dentures.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal appeals court panel has ruled that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.More >>
A federal appeals court panel has ruled that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.More >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.More >>
President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>