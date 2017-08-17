Police: Suspect urged co-defendant to kill robbery victim

Harvey Oliver participated in an armed robbery in which a victim was shot, police said. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local man has been charged after an armed robbery left the victim with a gunshot injury.

Harvey Oliver, 29, participated in the robbery with a man named Wesley Huff II back on July 14, according to Oliver's arrest report. It's not clear who or what was robbed.

The report also said one of the two men shot a person, and at one point Oliver urged Huff to "kill that m*****f*****."

Oliver was arrested Wednesday and now faces charges of robbery and assault.

Huff's charges weren't immediately known.

