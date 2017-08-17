WAVE 3 News is coming home to Bardstown for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off on Sept. 11. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Join WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown Sept. 11-17.

Visitors can enjoy delicious food, entertainment and a number of great activities all week long.

Join WAVE 3 News for a black-tie gala, for historical tours, arts and crafts and even a beautiful balloon glow. Visitors to Bardstown will enjoy shopping, trains, fine restaurants and museums.

The people of Bardstown have been making bourbon since 1776. Each fall, the city celebrates the history and passion of the bourbon capital of the World with a six-day party. Most of the major bourbon distillers participate in the festival. The Kentucky Bourbon Festival began in 1992. More than 50,000 people attend annually.

WAVE 3 News is proud to sponsor this uniquely Kentucky festival each year.

Click here for more information, a complete list of activities and to order tickets.

