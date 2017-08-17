Study: Skipping breakfast is harmful to children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Mornings can mean crunch time for parents who rush to get their children to school on time each morning - and sometimes, breakfast takes a backseat. But a new study says skipping this important meal is dangerous.



Researchers in the UK followed 802 children and found those who did not eat breakfast every day were missing out on key nutrients which impacted their productivity throughout the day, including in the classroom.



The study considers breakfast, a consumption of at least 100 calories, between 6 and 9 a.m.

According to the study, 31 percent of children who skipped breakfast every day did not meet the recommended iron intake, 19 percent didn't meet the desired calcium intake and 21 percent of children failed to meet healthy iodine levels.



Children who skipped breakfast were more sluggish, less attentive and did not have enough energy to complete morning assignments at school.



When it comes to test taking, doctors say eating breakfast is proven to increase scores.



