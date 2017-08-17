Now & Later: Shania Twain's tour to roll through Louisville next year

Shania Twain on Aug. 17 announced her "Now" tour, which will kick off next May and reach Louisville in July. (Source: LiveNation)

(Press release from LiveNation.com)

AUGUST 17, 2017 - LOS ANGELES, CA - In what promises to be one of the most anticipated tours of 2018, Global superstar Shania Twain has announced that she will hit the road next year in support of her new album, NOW. These dates mark Shania’s first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 3 in Tacoma, Wash., and will reach Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on July 20, 2018. The tour will run through the rest of the summer, culminating in Las Vegas on Aug. 4 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 25th. For more presale details and ticket information, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.

One of the most highly anticipated albums of 2017, NOW, will be released on September 29 via Mercury Nashville, and is offered as both a 12-track standard and 16-track deluxe album. Fans can pre-order the album HERE and instantly receive “Life’s About to Get Good,” “Poor Me”, and beginning tomorrow, Aug. 18, pre-orders also receive Shania’s brand new single impacting radio Sept. 18, “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed.” Shania debuted “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed” last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance HERE.

Shania is set to headline the Opening Night Ceremony for the 2017 US Open on Monday, Aug. 28, in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The ceremony will be televised live on ESPN2. She will be performing some of her biggest hits as well as songs from the new album, NOW.

Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Shania’s albums include her Platinum-selling 1993 debut, Shania Twain; the GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release, The Woman in Me; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Shania’s third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

