Now & Later: Shania Twain's tour to roll through Louisville next year

AUGUST 17, 2017 - LOS ANGELES, CA - In what promises to be one of the most anticipated tours of 2018, Global superstar Shania Twain has announced that she will hit the road next year in support of her new album, NOW. These dates mark Shania’s first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 3 in Tacoma, Wash., and will reach Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on July 20, 2018. The tour will run through the rest of the summer, culminating in Las Vegas on Aug. 4 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 25th. For more presale details and ticket information, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.
One of the most highly anticipated albums of 2017, NOW, will be released on September 29 via Mercury Nashville, and is offered as both a 12-track standard and 16-track deluxe album. Fans can pre-order the album HERE and instantly receive “Life’s About to Get Good,” “Poor Me”, and beginning tomorrow, Aug. 18, pre-orders also receive Shania’s brand new single impacting radio Sept. 18, “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed.” Shania debuted “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed” last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance HERE.
Shania is set to headline the Opening Night Ceremony for the 2017 US Open on Monday, Aug. 28, in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The ceremony will be televised live on ESPN2. She will be performing some of her biggest hits as well as songs from the new album, NOW.
Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Shania’s albums include her Platinum-selling 1993 debut, Shania Twain; the GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release, The Woman in Me; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Shania’s third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.
TOUR SCHEDULE
Thurs., May 3, 2018 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Sat., May 5, 2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sun., May 6, 2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Wed., May 9, 2018 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Thurs., May 10, 2018 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Sat., May 12, 2018 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre
Sun., May 13, 2018 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
Tues., May 15, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wed., May 16, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Fri., May 18, 2018 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center Omaha
Sat., May 19, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center
Fri., June 1, 2018 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Sat., June 2, 2018 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Mon., June 4, 2018 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center
Wed., June 6, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thurs., June 7, 2018 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Sat., June 9, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sun., June 10, 2018 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Tues., June 12, 2018 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Wed., June 13, 2018 St Louis, MO Scottrade Center
Fri., June 15, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sat., June 16, 2018 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Mon., June 25, 2018 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Tues., June 26, 2018 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thurs., June 28, 2018 Québec, QC Videotron Centre
Sun., July 1, 2018 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
Tues., July 3, 2018 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
Wed., July 4, 2018 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
Fri., July 6, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Sat., July 7, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Wed., July 11, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thurs., July 12, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sat., July 14, 2018 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sun., July 15, 2018 Washington, DC Capital One Center
Tues., July 17, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Wed., July 18, 2018 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Fri., July 20, 2018 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Sat., July 21, 2018 Nashville, TN TBD*
Tues., July 24, 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Wed., July 25, 2018 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Fri., July 27, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sat., July 28, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Mon., July 30, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Wed., August 1, 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Fri., August 3, 2018 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Sat., August 4, 2018 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
