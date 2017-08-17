50+ counterfeit credit cards found in skimming investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – More than 50 counterfeit credit cards were discovered after a detective’s credit card number was stolen.

A detective working on a skimming investigation noticed his personal credit card number had been used multiple times at gas stations to purchase diesel fuel, according to an arrest report. Surveillance video showed a Chevy truck purchasing the fuel to fill a concealed fuel tank in the bed of the truck.

On Aug. 16 officers saw the truck, driven by Noslen Hernandez Guerra. The vehicle was searched in connection to a separate skimming investigation. While searching the truck, officers found 12 re-encoded credit cards concealed in a trim piece under the glove box – including the card number belonging to the detective.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

An additional search was conducted at Hernandez Guerra’s home where officers found an additional 48 cards that had either been re-encoded with stolen credit card numbers or were blank with various financial institutions printed on them. Officers also found a device to embed numbers on cards, an embossing device, a foil label machine used to cover the letting on cards, approximately $8,000 in cash and fake Ohio identification cards.

Hernandez Guerra was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with false making or embossing credit card, use of scan device, trafficking financial information, unauthorized production of a credit card and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Hernandez Guerra is currently on federal probation for related offenses out of Miami.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.