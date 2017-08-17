50+ counterfeit credit cards found in skimming investigation

Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Shania Twain on Aug. 17 announced her "Now" tour, which will kick off next May and reach Louisville in July.More >>
Shania Twain on Aug. 17 announced her "Now" tour, which will kick off next May and reach Louisville in July.More >>
Join WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown Sept. 11-17.More >>
Join WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown Sept. 11-17.More >>
Harvey Oliver, 29, participated in the robbery with a man named Wesley Huff II back on July 14, according to Oliver's arrest report. It's not clear who or what was robbed.More >>
Harvey Oliver, 29, participated in the robbery with a man named Wesley Huff II back on July 14, according to Oliver's arrest report. It's not clear who or what was robbed.More >>
The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville and South Pope Lick roads at 6:10 a.m., according to MetroSafe.More >>
The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville and South Pope Lick roads at 6:10 a.m., according to MetroSafe.More >>