Join WAVE 3 News for Kentucky's Darkest Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Watch the 2017 Solar Eclipse and learn from the experts while enjoying the experience.

Join WAVE 3 News, Alpha Media, Louisville Astronomical Society and Waterfront Development Corporation on the Big Four Bridge Lawn on Monday for Kentucky's Darkest Day.

This educational opportunity is open to everyone and is completely free of charge. The gathering starts at 11 a.m. with live broadcasts on WAVE 3 News Midday and continues through the maximum eclipse at 2:27 p.m.

Solar viewing glasses will be available to those in attendance while supplies last.

