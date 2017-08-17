Constipated gorilla in Kansas zoo recovering after surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A constipated 49-year-old lowland gorilla at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas is recovering after having surgery.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that zoo Director Brendan Wiley says the procedure that Tiffany underwent Wednesday went "really well." A significant amount of stool was found in her colon and was flushed out.
Wiley says the best-case scenario is that she will bounce back. If issues continue, test results will be reviewed to determine how to treat her constipation.
The zoo said staff reported on Friday that the gorilla wasn't acting like herself. Staff thought a storm the previous night might have upset her, but over the following days, she lost more of her appetite. The surgery was performed to determine why she had been reluctant to eat.
___
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.More >>
President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>