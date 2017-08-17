KY food bank asking for help to purchase needed refrigerator

A Maysville organization needs help from the community to continue helping those in need.

The Mason County Food bank serves approximately 600 individuals per month, providing eggs, milk, frozen meat, bread and non-perishable food items.

However, the food bank is currently unable to accept large orders of produce or other perishable items because they do not have enough space.

The organization is hoping to raise $3,000 to put toward the purchase of a walk-in cooler.

Officials said without the walk-in cooler, "it is a struggle to consistently meet the current demand."

The fundraiser runs through September 23.

You can make a donation online here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.