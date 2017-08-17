Annual Commodity Breakfast kicks off Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair kicked off Thursday with the annual Commodity Breakfast.



The breakfast celebrates local agriculture producers from across the Bluegrass.



Volunteers, such as Governor Matt Bevin, Lt. Governor Jeanine Hampton and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarels, dished out the food for everyone.



From eggs, bacon, lamb sausage, goat meat, catfish and fried biscuits, the food fed hundreds.



"You can see the best of what Kentucky has to offer, from livestock, poultry, education, crafts that are around, amazing quilts, there is something here for everyone," Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said.

"It's not the economic impact of the fair itself," Bevin said. "While that is significant, it's a chance for those who are a part of the everyday fabric of the economy to showcase themselves for ten days to the rest of the public."



The fair will run through Aug. 27. Tickets are $10 each, children ages 5 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased in advanced by clicking here. By doing so, fair goers can use the express lanes at Gates 1, 3, 4 and 6.



WAVE 3 News Day at the fair is Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free eclipse glasses will be handed out while supplies last.



