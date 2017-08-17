Crew claims Florida to Cuba powerboat record in choppy seas - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HAVANA (AP) - A team led by a California-based businessman is claiming a record for a powerboat crossing from Florida to Cuba.

The crew reports making it from Key West to Havana in 1 hour and 18 minutes.

They say they averaged nearly 80 mph (129 kph) and hit a top speed of 127 mph (204 kph) on their roughly 100-mile (160-kilometer) route across the Florida Straits.

The team was led by British-born Nigel Hook. He runs a data analytics and software engineering firm in California.

American Power Boat Association executive director Patrick Mell says there is no modern record for the route so Thursday's run would establish a mark once it is certified by them and the International Union of Motor-boating.

The team says it is seeking recognition from Guinness World Records.

