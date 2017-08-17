Special event to remember Ft. Thomas teen killed by falling tree

A community event will honor a Campbell County teenager who died earlier this month.

Michelle Chalk, 15, was on a hammock in the backyard of the house with another juvenile when one of the two trees it was connected to collapsed on her, according to Campbell County police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other juvenile was not seriously hurt.

Michelle would have been a freshman at Highlands High School.

On Friday, Art Around Towne will host a special tailgate celebration in Michelle's honor.

"She touched the hearts of many in our community," said one of the event's founders, Barb Thomas.

The event, called #LiveFreeLikeMichelle, will take place on North Fort Thomas Ave. on Friday from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Those who attend are asked to wear blue, tutus or bows in Michelle's honor.

Ribbons and bows were placed around the city to show support for her family.

During the event, 10% of sales at Fort Thomas Central will be donated to the Michelle Chalk Memorial Fund.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.