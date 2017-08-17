Principal: Employee brought loaded gun to Turkey Foot Middle School

A Kenton County School district employee brought a loaded gun to Turkey Foot Middle School, Principal Ray Stanley told parents in a message to parents Thursday afternoon.

No one was hurt and the building is secure, Stanley said.

The school is working with Edgewood Police and the Kenton County Commonwealth attorney. The investigation is in the “legal process” as the employee is on administrative leave, Stanley told parents.

Students do not return to school until Aug. 23.

As a precaution, police will be at the school Thursday night as students pick up schedules.

It’s not clear how administrators discovered the loaded gun.

