NY courts spokesman fired after saying he 'barely' worked

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York state court system's longtime communications chief has been fired after inadvertently telling a reporter that he "barely" went to work.
The Office of Court Administration says David Bookstaver was terminated Thursday. Chief courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen says officials "take abuses of office extremely seriously."
His firing came a day after the New York Post reported he unwittingly dialed a reporter's voicemail, which captured him conversing with someone else. Bookstaver said he was "not doing anything" and "barely" showed up at his $166,000-a-year communications director job. He'd planned to retire in October.
Bookstaver declined to comment after his firing.
The 58-year-old Bookstaver had been with the courts since 1996. But his portfolio shrank after Chief Judge Janet DiFiore (dee-fee-OHR'-ee) hired Chalfen as public information director in February 2016.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
