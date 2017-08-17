St. Louis Cardinals taking claim of Rally Cat

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rally Cat may be coming back to Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals are taking claim to the now-famous cat that darted across the field during the Aug. 9 game against Kansas City, just moments before Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the cat has officially been named Rally Cat by the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach. The organization is currently caring for the feline.

But Cardinals spokesman Ron Watermon says the center promises to give the cat to the team after a 10-day quarantine ends Monday.

The cat ran into the outfield during the 6th inning, and a grounds crew worker eventually caught the feisty feline . Molina's grand slam came on the next pitch after the delay, helping St. Louis win 8-5.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

