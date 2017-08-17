Paducah's Barkley Airport will remain open for eclipse

Paducah Kentucky's Barkley Regional Airport will remain open and active during Monday, August 21's solar eclipse.

Commercial, private, corporate flights are expected to operate as scheduled with aircraft arriving and departing throughout the day.

The airport is expecting a larger number of private and corporate aircraft bringing people specifically for the eclipse.

They are, however, unsure of the total number of aircraft they will see so they cannot predict the amount of space they will need to accommodate all of it,

Barkley Airport will not be having a public event at the airport for the solar eclipse.

According to the release, the airport will provide a safe viewing area adjacent to the airfield solely for pilots and passengers visiting for the eclipse.

