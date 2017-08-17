TDFN: Week 1 schedule is out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first week of the high school football season is upon us, and in WAVE Country, that can mean only one thing.

Touchdown Friday Night.

WAVE 3 News will have crews at the following games Friday:

+ Carmel at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

+ Cathedral at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

+ South Oldham at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

+ Floyd Central at Male, 7:30 p.m.

+ Central at Manual, 7:30 p.m.

+ Charlestown at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

+ Providence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

+ Ballard at DeSales, 7:30 p.m.

+ Seneca at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m.

