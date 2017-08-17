TDFN: Week 1 schedule is out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first week of the high school football season is upon us, and in WAVE Country, that can mean only one thing.
Touchdown Friday Night.
WAVE 3 News will have crews at the following games Friday:
+ Carmel at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
+ Cathedral at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
+ South Oldham at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
+ Floyd Central at Male, 7:30 p.m.
+ Central at Manual, 7:30 p.m.
+ Charlestown at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
+ Providence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
+ Ballard at DeSales, 7:30 p.m.
+ Seneca at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m.
If you don't already have it, be sure to download the WAVE 3 News mobile app so you can get the scores as soon as we do.
And be sure to flip on WAVE 3 News on Friday at 11 p.m. for all the scores and highlights.
