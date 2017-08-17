TDFN: Week 2 schedule is out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday brings Week 2 of the high school football season around WAVE Country.

WAVE 3 News will have crews at the following games Friday:

+ North Harrison (1-0) at Scottsburg (1-0), 7 pm

+ Butler (1-0) at DeSales (1-0), 7:30 pm

+ Manual (0-1) at Fern Creek (1-0), 7:30 pm (VIDEO: Watch Kendrick Haskins' preview)

+ Male (1-0) at Ballard (0-1), 7 pm

+ Eastern (1-0) at Christian Academy (1-0), 7:30 pm

+ Providence (1-0) at Floyd Central (1-0), 7 pm

+ Seymour (1-0) at Jeff (0-1), 7 pm

+ Valley (0-1) at Holy Cross (0-1), 7 pm

+ Bowling Green (1-0) at PRP (1-0), 7:30 pm

