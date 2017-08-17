Bond lowered for person arrested in connection with gas station - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bond lowered for person arrested in connection with gas station raids

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

In Hopkins County, one of the three people arrested in connection with the raid of three gas stations had his bond lowered by a judge. 

In a probable cause hearing on Thursday, Paresh Patel had his bond lowered from $100,000 to $25,000. 

The judge believes this bond is more affordable but will discourage Patel from leaving the state or the country. 

Patel and three other people were arrested by authorities after a year-long investigation into the fraudulent use of food stamp benefits. 

The other suspects' court dates were moved to another date. 

