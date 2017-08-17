WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 17, 2017: Southern Indiana Growth

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thomas Jefferson would hardly recognize the city in southern Indiana he designed.

Jeffersonville's trajectory keeps rising with five bridges now connecting Southern Indiana to the Metro Louisville area fueling the growth - in addition to the Big Four Walking Bridge the city has utilized very well.

Other projects will pay further dividends – like the $10 million the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville is investing for a truck-to-rail and rail-to-water improvement project that will extend its rail line. The Port already accommodates 1,000 barges, 250 trucks, and 17,000 rail cars each year. There are also plans underway to link it with the 6,000-acre River Ridge Commerce Center.

The Clark County Regional Airport expansion project will increase the runway to 7,000 feet - longer than any runway at Chicago Midway.

The transportation and infrastructure improvements in southern Indiana will continue to bolster Indiana’s reputation as a great place to do business.

