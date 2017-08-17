Family of UofL cheerleader killed in crash sues Gerstle's, man charged with DUI

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a former University of Louisville cheerleader who was killed in what police say was a drunk driving crash, is suing a local bar and the man they say is responsible.

Officers believe Bradley Caraway, 34, was driving under the influence on Interstate 64 in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2016. Shanae Moorman, 25, was in his car when they crashed on the ramp from I-64 East to I-265 South.

Moorman was thrown from the car and killed. Caraway was found a couple hours later, walking down the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265). Officers say his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

In August 2017, Moorman's estate filed a civil suit against Caraway and Gerstle's, the bar where the pair were drinking that deadly night.

"It was the place's fault on over-serving the driver," Attorney Steve Romines said. "Really the way it works is, you continually serve someone who is visibly intoxicated, you have responsibility for what occurs after that. And it was...coming up on the one year anniversary of the accident, and so we had a statute of limitations issue. And that's why the suit was brought at this time."

Caraway is charged with murder, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid and failing to maintain insurance. This is his third DUI charge.

He is due back in court Aug. 30.

