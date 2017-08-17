Owensboro man returning from Barcelona reacts to terror attack

An Owensboro man is back in the United States after recently traveling to Barcelona. In a 14 News Exclusive, he's sharing his sadness after Thursday's attack.

William Fogle returned after nearly two months in Europe.

He said he is exceptionally familiar with the area where Thursday's attack happened. Fogle travels to Barcelona once or twice a year for at least a month at a time ever since he started a student exchange program 10 years ago.

Fogle said summer is a vulnerable time for Barcelona because the population doubles with tourists.

"It's heartbreaking because La Rambla is a walking street just for pedestrians, and you have very little chance of escape if something is barreling down and aiming right at you," he told 14 News. "From my understanding, this took place right outside and in front of La Boqueria and El Liceu, which is one of the most crowded places, almost right in the middle of La Rambla."

Fogle said his best advice to his friends in Barcelona is to not let acts of terrorism change their lives but to be vigilant.

He said he still believes Barcelona is the best place to meet anyone in the world, especially in the summer.

