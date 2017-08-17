Suspect in Dequante Hobbs' killing makes first court appearance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with the murder of a little boy who was killed by a stray bullet had his first court appearance Thursday.

Officers say Wyatt Williams, 23, was at a dice game when he fired several shots at someone during an argument.

According to police, one of those bullets traveled through the window of Dequante Hobbs' home and killed him as he sat at his kitchen table, eating a piece of cake before bed.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Dequante Hobbs' accused killer was on home incarceration at time of arrest

Williams is being held on a $250,000 bond.

His next court appearance is Monday, Aug. 12.

