Fired JCPS principal gets second chance

Norton Elementary School Principal Ken Stites was fired at the of the 2016-17 school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fired Jefferson County Public Schools principal is back to work this year at a different school.

Ken Stites was the principal at Norton Elementary.

He was fired in May 2017, in part for letting his children attend that school, even though they lived in Indiana.

Stites' attorney told WAVE 3 News after his firing that he followed all the rules and kept the district informed of his children attending county schools.

JCPS says a resolution has been reached and Stites will once again work for the district.

>> More JCPS News

When he was fired, there was a large support rally of parents and students who backed Stites and did not want him to go.

At this time they did not release which school hired him, but Norton Elementary will not get him back.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.