Airport fire station project delayed, all bids submitted over budget

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Airport officials estimated it would cost between $4 and $5 million (WFIE) Airport officials estimated it would cost between $4 and $5 million (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

It's back to the drawing board. We've learned all the bids submitted to build a new fire station at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport came in over budget.

Airport officials estimated it would cost between $4 and $5 million.

They said the lowest bid was $5.4 million.

The plan now is to make changes to design, then open bids up again.

They hope to have that finished in October.

