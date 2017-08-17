Stadium Expansion Stays On Schedule

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Moving along on schedule, that's the message coming from University of Louisville Athletics Director, Tom Jurich pertaining to the $63 million expansion at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

To the naked eye, it's obvious they are moving right along at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. A mild winter, mixed with decent weather this summer has helped the project stay on schedule. On Thursday afternoon, university officials gave the media a chance to see the progress. The construction is on time and under budget.

The expansion is scheduled to open in time for the home opener next season. Although the stadium will lose a jumbo tron and a scoreboard in the north end zone during the construction, officials say it's important to them to have the least amount of impact on the fan experience this season. "The nice piece is when you're talking about the fan experience, is this gonna interrupt tailgating or parking, or anything. We're excited to say that this will have little to no affect on any of our fans, or any parking," said Senior Associate Athletic Director, Mark Jurich.

Maneuvering around the construction hasn't been easy for the UofL football team, but they have adjusted. They're also starting to make an impression on possible future Cards. "When you see the eyes of our recruits when they get here, it's spectacular. And you know right now is the worst stage. When you've got dirt and concrete, and wood it doesn't look so great with a bunch of people working out there, but the kids, they're really infatuated about it," said Vice President of Athletics, Tom Jurich.

UofL launched the coming full circle campaign almost two years ago to the date, and the progress at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is remarkable. Officials are pumped to finally achieve their dream of closing the north end zone. "It's unbelievable. You know, you think 19 almost 20 years ago you open up the stadium, and 42,000 seemed like a lot of seats. You know, and then you're able to have the demand for fans to do the first expansion. And then now, to see the demand from the fans to say hey, we want to come support, to enclose the end zone is pretty special. Just to see the way the growth of the stadium has gone with the fans," said Mark Jurich.



