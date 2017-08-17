New WWI fair exhibit marks 100 year anniversary

The WWI exhibit is in the South Wing for the duration of the fair. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair commemorates the 100 year anniversary of the U.S. entering World War I.

The 10,000 square foot exhibit includes a life-size replica of the Camp Zachary Taylor barracks. It also has an interactive cot area, trench, and a wall to pay tribute to our veterans.

Original artifacts are also on display.

Heather French Henry, the Deputy Commissioner for the Kentucky Dept. of Veterans Affairs, debuted the exhibit Thursday morning. It is in the South Wing Educational Exhibit Area of the Expo Center.

The exhibit is open through the duration of the fair, which ends Aug. 27.

