Freddy Farm Bureau turns 60

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Freddy Farm Bureau has been a staple at the Kentucky State Fair since 1958.

This year, Freddy turns 60 years old.

He has been sitting on those bales of hay in front of Freedom Hall for decades now, in order to welcome visitors and carry on conversations.

Thursday morning the Farm Bureau offered cupcakes to celebrate Freddy's birthday.

