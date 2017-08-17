Louisville Slugger creates commemorative eclipse bats

Louisville Slugger is producing commemorative bats for the total solar eclipse. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Slugger is getting in on Kentucky's Darkest Day action by creating a commemorative bat.

The bats are a midnight blue color with silver graphics that feature a baseball-themed moon eclipsing the sun, including partial eclipses on each side.

According to the Slugger Museum, the last time Kentucky was so well-situated for the phenomenon was 148 years ago.

So on the mornings of Aug. 19, 20 and 21, the first 148 guests to visit the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory will receive a total eclipse mini-bat.

They will also be for sale in the museum gift shop.

The museum is also offering buy one get one free admission all day on Aug. 19, 20 and 21.

Museum guests can check out the history of the Louisville Eclipse baseball teams in the 1800s, as well. Their superstar hitter, Pete Browning, is the original “Louisville Slugger,” according to the museum.

Factory tours are also available seven days a week.

For more information visit sluggermuseum.com.

