Home opener vs. Notre Dame highlights Lady Toppers' schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky will host powerhouse Notre Dame in a challenging season-opening stretch that could feature four consecutive games against Power Five schools.

The Lady Toppers' Nov. 14 home opener against the Fighting Irish will mark their third consecutive year hosting a ranked school. WKU, which finished 27-7 last season and reached the NCAA tournament, has beaten Louisville and Indiana the past two years at Diddle Arena. Notre Dame (33-4) finished No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 and reached the Lexington Region final.

WKU opens Nov. 10-11 in Iowa City, Iowa, against Missouri (Southeastern Conference) and the Quinnipiac/Iowa (Big Ten) winner before facing Notre Dame (Atlantic Coast). The Lady Toppers will then visit IU (Big Ten) on Nov. 17.

WKU begins defense of its Conference USA championship against Middle Tennessee on Jan. 4.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.