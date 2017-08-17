Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith faces assault charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith has been charged with beating his sister's boyfriend last month, Los Angeles prosecutors said Thursday.
The 30-year-old Smith is scheduled to be arraigned next month on assault and battery charges, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
Prosecutors say Smith beat his sister's boyfriend and then stomped on the man's head in Pasadena on July 4. Court documents said Smith inflicted "serious bodily injury."
Smith, from Pasadena, is in his second season with the Raiders. The former University of Utah star played for Miami from 2009-12 and Kansas City from 2013-15.
He pleaded guilty in 2015 to a driving under the influence charge in Kansas City and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Los Angeles County jail records showed Smith was being held Thursday night by Pasadena police on $80,000 bail.
Smith is scheduled to be arraigned in Pasadena on Sept. 29. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.
A spokesman for the Raiders did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
